Game 2: How to watch Kings vs Warriors 1st round playoff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (17-April) —The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of their Western Conference First-Round playoff series, hoping to even the series after a 126-123 loss in the first game on April 16th. The game will be aired live on TNT Network at 10:00 PM ET on Monday night.

De’Aaron Fox played a crucial role in the Kings’ victory in Game 1, scoring 38 points and aiming to lead his team to a 2-0 series lead. In the last 10 games, Fox has been averaging 19.7 points, with an overall record of 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and a 51.2% field goal percentage for Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis is another player to watch out for on the Kings’ team, averaging 21.3 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 40.0% from 3P% against the Warriors this season. This season, Sabonis has averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.3% assists, and a 61.5% field goal percentage.

The Warriors will be relying on Stephen Curry to lead them to victory in Game 2. Curry scored 30 points in Game 1 and has been averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season for Golden State.

Jordan Poole is also a player to watch out for on the Warriors’ team, averaging 21.7 points in the last 10 games.

The Warriors are favored to win Game 2 by two points, but they will need to improve their performance from Game 1 to level the series against the Kings. With the likes of Curry and Poole in their lineup, the Warriors have the potential to turn the series around and emerge victorious.

As the series progresses, fans can expect thrilling basketball action from both teams. The playoffs always bring a sense of excitement and anticipation, and this series between the Warriors and the Kings is no exception.