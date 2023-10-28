garrett-greene-runs,-passes-west-virginia-past-ucf

Garrett Greene rushed for three touchdowns to lead West Virginia to a 41-28 win at Central Florida in a Big 12 contest on Saturday in Orlando.

Greene finished 14-of-23 passing for 156 yards and rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries for West Virginia (5-3, 3-2 Big 12), which rushed for 286 yards.

John Rhys Plumlee went 25-of-36 passing for 274 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for Central Florida (3-5, 0-5), which turned the ball over four times.

Leading 17-14 at halftime, West Virginia halted a Central Florida drive to start the second half with an interception after the Knights drove to the Mountaineers’ 32-yard line.

The Mountaineers then drove the field and took a 24-14 lead with 9:01 to go in the third on Greene’s 7-yard touchdown run.

Central Florida cut its deficit to 24-21 with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Plumlee to Javon Baker.

However, after recovering a fumble and taking over on the UCF 27-yard line, West Virginia took advantage of the turnover and went up 31-21 with 14:12 remaining in the game on Greene’s 1-yard touchdown run.

The Mountaineers extended their lead to 38-21 with 9:25 left on a 6-yard touchdown run by C.J. Donaldson.

West Virginia took the opening kickoff, marched 75 yards in nine plays and took a 7-0 lead on Greene’s 6-yard touchdown run.

UCF answered, also driving 75 yards in nine plays and tying the game at 7-7 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Plumlee to Kobe Hudson.

West Virginia took a 17-7 lead after a 24-yard field goal by Michael Hayes with 2:01 to go in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run by Jahiem White with 10:02 left in the second quarter.

The Knights cut their deficit to 17-14 with 5:50 remaining in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Rhys Plumlee.

