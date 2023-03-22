Gary Harris scores 22pts, Magic top Wizards, 122-112

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 21) — The Orlando Magic secured their 30th win of the season after defeating the Washington Wizards 122-112 in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday night at the Amway Center. Gary Harris led the way for the Magic with 22 points, tying his season-high, while also connecting on six 3-pointers, matching his best successful attempt from long range.

Franz Wagner had an impressive night, contributing 20 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Paolo Banchero added 18 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Markelle Fultz also played a key role for the Magic, scoring 17 points, and adding five assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

“At that four-minute mark we settled ourselves down and community,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters. “I think our level of communication down the stretch was big.” – ESPN: HIGHLIGHTS | BOX SCORE

Kristaps Porzingis finished with a game-high 30 points, while Bradley Beal added 16 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for the Wizards. Deni Avdija also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wizards were trailing by just three points at 105-102 with 4:26 left in the game, but the Magic was able to make shots down the stretch to pull away and seal the victory. Harris hit one of his six 3-pointers with 1:56 remaining to open up the lead for Orlando to 11 points.

Orlando shot 53.8% overall on 43 of 80 shooting from the field and made 24 of 25 shots from the free-throw line. The Magic also shot 44.4% from long range, while the Wizards only managed to connect on 31.2% of their 3-point attempts.

The Wizards will now face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 22, while Orlando will play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 23.