LOS ANGELES (Sporting Alert) —— The game stats and summary of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 119-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Monday night. Paul George scored 26 points to lead the way in the victory for the LA Clippers, while Donovan Mitchell had 30 points for the Cavaliers in a losing effort.

With the tied at 112 apiece, George made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and Los Angeles made its free throws down the stretch to complete a 13-point comeback in the final five minutes and snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak. Read More: LA Clippers 95 beat Houston 93; George scores 35 – video highlights and stats

Marcus Morris finished with 20 points and six rebounds, Reggie Jackson ended with 18 points and seven assists, Norman Powell scored 17 points off the bench and Terance Mann added 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the Clipper (6-5).

Evan Mobley contributed 26 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-2) who were losing for only the second time this season, while Darius Garland had 19 points and 12 assists.

Elsewhere, Kevin Love finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland and Jarrett Allen supported with 20 rebounds, 10 points, two blocks, and two steals in the loss.

CLEVELAND 117 Lost to L.A. CLIPPERS 119

CLEVELAND (117)

E.Mobley 12-18 2-2 26, LeVert 2-8 0-0 4, Allen 4-10 2/3 10, Garland 8-17 1/3 19, Mitchell 10-15 2/3 30, Osman 1-1 0-0 2, Love 4-8 5-6 17, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Okoro 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 43-83 15-21 117.

L.A. CLIPPERS (119)

George 10-20 1/3 26, Morris Sr. 7-16 2-2 20, Zubac 2-7 6-8 10, Jackson 6-11 4-4 18, Mann 6-9 3-4 16, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Kennard 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 5-6 6-7 17. Totals 40-79 22-28 119.

3-Point Goals–Cleveland 16-33 (Mitchell 8-11, Love 4-8, Wade 2-3, Garland 2-9, LeVert 0-2), L.A. Clippers 17-38 (George 5-11, Morris Sr. 4-11, Kennard 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Covington 1-1, Powell 1-1, Mann 1-2, Batum 1-3). Fouled Out–Cleveland 1 (E.Mobley), L.A. Clippers None. Rebounds–Cleveland 48 (Allen 20), L.A. Clippers 31 (Zubac 9). Assists–Cleveland 29 (Garland 12), L.A. Clippers 19 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls–Cleveland 21, L.A. Clippers 19. A–16,516 (18,997)