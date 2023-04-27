Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab joining Penn State

Transferring for the third time, big man Qudus Wahab will play his fifth and final season at Penn State. He announced his commitment to Penn

ByFLM Direct-Baller
georgetown-transfer-qudus-wahab-joining-penn-state

Transferring for the third time, big man Qudus Wahab will play his fifth and final season at Penn State.

He announced his commitment to Penn State on Thursday, posting “Committed” on his Instagram page and wearing a No. 34 Nittany Lions uniform.

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 119 career games (88 starts) with Georgetown (2019-21), Maryland (2021-22) and Georgetown again (2022-23).

Wahab is the fifth transfer pick-up by new Penn State coach Mike Rhoades.

–Field Level Media

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.