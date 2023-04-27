georgetown-transfer-qudus-wahab-joining-penn-state

Transferring for the third time, big man Qudus Wahab will play his fifth and final season at Penn State. He announced his commitment to Penn

He announced his commitment to Penn State on Thursday, posting “Committed” on his Instagram page and wearing a No. 34 Nittany Lions uniform.

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 119 career games (88 starts) with Georgetown (2019-21), Maryland (2021-22) and Georgetown again (2022-23).

Wahab is the fifth transfer pick-up by new Penn State coach Mike Rhoades.

–Field Level Media