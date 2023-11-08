georgetown-trounces-le-moyne-to-begin-ed-cooley-era

Supreme Cook posted a double-double in his Georgetown debut as the Hoyas began the Ed Cooley era with a 94-57 win over visiting Le Moyne in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday in Washington.

Cook, a Fairfield transfer, shot 8-of-9 from the floor and led Georgetown with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Four other scorers notched double digits for the Hoyas (1-0) in their first game under Cooley, whom Georgetown hired as head coach in March after six turbulent seasons under Patrick Ewing.

Jay Heath added 15 points, which Dontrez Styles matched to complement his 10 boards. Rowan Brumbaugh tallied 13 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting, and Drew Fielder contributed 11 points. Jayden Epps dished 11 assists.

Kaiyem Cleary notched 11 points as the lone double-digit scorer for the Dolphins (0-1) in their first contest as a Division I program. Le Moyne joined the Northeast Conference before the season after playing in the Northeast-10 Conference at the Division II level.

The Hoyas led for all but 45 seconds and outshot the Dolphins 57.8 percent to 32.3 percent. Georgetown overpowered Le Moyne near the rim, outrebounding the Dolphins 52-29 and owning a 50-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Cook scored 14 of his points in the second half as the Hoyas built on their 24-point halftime cushion. His layup at the 13:31 mark gave Georgetown its first 30-point lead at 61-30.

The Hoyas spread the ball effectively in the game’s early stages. Six different scorers supplied Georgetown’s first seven baskets. Styles’ and-one grew the Hoyas’ lead to 20-7 at the 11-minute mark in the first half.

Le Moyne pulled within nine after making four straight shots, but its inefficient 27.8 percent shooting throughout the first half prevented the Dolphins from drawing any closer. The visitors managed two made field goals throughout the half’s final 6:49 after Mike DePersia’s 3-pointer cut Georgetown’s advantage to 28-19.

The Hoyas capitalized on Le Moyne’s sputtering offense by mounting a 19-4 run to close the half, which Styles polished off with a corner trey at the buzzer that left Georgetown ahead 47-23.

–Field Level Media