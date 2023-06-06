georgia-adds-4-star-lb-justin-greene-to-2024-class

Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class added another blue-chip piece to the puzzle with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene on Tuesday.

An in-state prospect from Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., he is listed by the 247Sports composite as the No. 101 overall player and No. 12 at the position.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

“I am ready to embrace the challenges that lie ahead,” Greene wrote, in part, on Twitter. “I am confident that the legendary coaching staff at the University of Georgia will provide the necessary guidance and support to reach my full potential. I am fully committed to the grind.”

Greene chose Georgia over schools that include Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

Georgia has 17 commits in the 2024 class, including the No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Dylan Raiola.

