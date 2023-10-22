georgia-continues-hold-on-no.-1-spot-in-ap-top-25

Georgia retained the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll for a ninth straight week this season, but No. 2 Michigan is closing the gap.

The Bulldogs received 38 of 63 first-place votes and 1,536 total points in the poll released Sunday, while the Wolverines earned 19 votes and 1,504 points. No. 3 Ohio State (1,454) and No. 4 Florida State (1,408) each received three first-place votes.

Dating back to its national championship 2022 season, Georgia has occupied the top spot for 19 straight weeks, the third-longest streak in the poll's history.

No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oklahoma held their positions from a week ago.

Among the top six, Michigan is 8-0, while the remaining teams are 7-0.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 7 Texas (6-1), followed by Oregon (6-1), Alabama (7-1) and Penn State (6-1).

The Nittany Lions fell three places after their 20-12 loss to Ohio State. The Crimson Tide returned to the Top 10, replacing North Carolina (6-1), which tumbled seven slots to No. 17 following its loss to unranked Virginia.

Southern California (6-2) plummeted six places to No. 24 after its last-second 34-32 loss to Utah. The Utes (6-1) rose a spot to No. 13.

Southeastern Conference teams LSU (6-2) and Missouri (7-1) each climbed four places to No. 15 and No. 16, respectively.

No. 20 Duke (5-2) and No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) fell four rungs after losses.

Making its season debut in the poll is No. 25 James Madison (7-0). Falling out was Iowa, which lost a Big Ten conference game to unranked Minnesota on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

