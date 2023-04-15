georgia-dt-bear-alexander-part-of-transfer-portal-rush

College football’s spring transfer portal opened on Saturday, drawing dozens of notable names including Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

Alexander recorded two sacks in 12 games as a freshman for the national champion Bulldogs in 2022, including a sack in the title game against TCU. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman has three years of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal window closes again on April 30.

Other players entering the portal, according to multiple media outlets, included:

–Auburn WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr., DE Jeffrey M’Ba

–Boston College CB Josh DeBerry

–Colorado CB Nikko Reed

–Kansas TE Max Dowling

–Kentucky DB Vito Tisdale, CB Andre Stewart

–Maryland OL Keon Kindred

–NC State QB Ben Finley

–North Texas TE Var’Keyes Gumms

–Oklahoma State OL Caleb Etienne

–TCU WR Deshawn McCuin, WR Blair Conwright

–Texas DE/LB Derrick Brown, LB Trevell Johnson, WR Brenen Thompson, WR Jaden Alexis

–Texas A&M OL Matthew Wykoff

–Field Level Media