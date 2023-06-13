georgia-earns-commitment-from-four-star-dl-jordan-thomas

Jordan Thomas, a four-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2024, committed to two-time defending national champion Georgia on Tuesday.

Thomas is ranked No. 105 overall in his class and the No. 13 defensive lineman, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the top-ranked player from New Jersey entering his senior year at football power Don Bosco Prep.

Thomas chose the Bulldogs over finalists Florida, Rutgers and Tennessee.

“The thing that stood out about them is how the coaches hold their players to a high standard,” Thomas told On3 Sports regarding Kirby Smart and his staff. “They are great and I’m really close with them.”

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder will head to a Georgia program that has churned out NFL players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs had five defensive players drafted in 2023, eight in 2022 and six in 2021.

