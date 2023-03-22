georgia-g-kario-oquendo-declares-for-draft,-enters-portal

Georgia G Kario Oquendo declares for draft, enters portal

Georgia guard Kario Oquendo announced Wednesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft and entering his name in the transfer portal.

Oquendo was second on the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 12.7 points per game. He was the leader one season earlier when he averaged 15.2.

Oquendo said he was entering the portal “to keep my options open to return to college.”

Oquendo is the second Georgia player this week to declare for the draft. Guard Terry Roberts, who led the Bulldogs with a 13.2 scoring average, also entered the draft.

–Field Level Media

FLM Direct-Baller

