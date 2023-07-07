georgia-lb-ticketed-for-driving-88-in-55-mph-zone

Georgia linebacker Samuel M’Pemba is the latest member of the team to run into trouble behind the wheel.

Police ticketed the freshman for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee (Ga.) County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred the same day Bulldogs receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleaded guilty in an Athens, Ga., courtroom to driving 90 in a 45 mph zone on May 23.

ESPN reported last month that Georgia football players have been involved in “at least 10” reports of moving violations in the Athens area since Jan. 15, the date when offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a reckless driving incident hours after celebrating the team’s second straight national championship.

Police alleged that former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, was racing the SUV driven by LeCroy at high speeds before the vehicle ran off the road and struck power poles and trees.

The UGA Athletic Association issued a statement to ESPN in June about the rash of incidents.

“The Athletic Association recognizes the severity of reckless driving and is actively addressing recent incidents with educational measures, mentorship, and when necessary, punitive action. Baseless reports that suggest we tolerate this behavior are categorically false. Our coaches and administrators are deeply disappointed by the persistence of reckless driving and other misbehavior.”

M’Pemba, a four-star recruit who played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was stopped by police at 10:31 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media