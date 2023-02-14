georgia-names-mike-bobo-offensive-coordinator

The Georgia Bulldogs wasted no time replacing their offensive coordinator.

Hours after losing Todd Monken to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, Georgia named former Bulldogs quarterback Mike Bobo its new OC in Athens, Ga.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball,” Smart added.

Bobo threw for 6,334 yards and 38 touchdowns in 38 games as the Georgia QB from 1994-97. He served as quarterbacks coach/OC under Mark Richt from 2001-14 before leaving to become head coach at Colorado State.

He went 28-38 in five seasons at CSU (2015-19), leading them to bowl games — all losses — in his first three seasons.

He served as OC at South Carolina in 2020 and then at Auburn in 2021.

He returned to Georgia in January 2022 as an offensive quality control analyst. Bobo and Smart were four-year teammates at Georgia.

Monken was the architect of an offense that led Georgia to back-to-back national championships. His offense scored 38.6 points per game in 2021 and averaged 41.1 this past season.

