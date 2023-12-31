georgia-ot-amarius-mims,-possible-1st-round-pick,-declares-for-draft

Georgia junior right tackle Amarius Mims, projected to be a first-round pick despite a limited college career, was one of three Bulldogs to declare for the NFL draft on Sunday.

Mims told ESPN his intentions, while junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter and junior safety Javon Bullard posted on their Instagram accounts.

No. 6 Georgia routed No. 5 Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday in the Bulldogs' season finale.

Mims (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) was a key reserve for Georgia's 2022 national championship season, starting in both playoff games. This season for the Bulldogs (13-1), he started six games but sustained a high-ankle sprain against South Carolina on Sept. 16 and had surgery before returning to action.

He allowed just one pressure and no sacks in more than 150 pass-blocking plays this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"The first thing on my mind was, ‘Did I play enough?'" Mims told ESPN. "I felt like after I got back late in the year, I took a step forward with my play, as Tennessee and Georgia Tech were the two best games I played this year."

Lassiter (6-foot, 180 pounds) started 29 games for the Bulldogs and had 86 tackles and one interception in three seasons. He was voted All-Southeastern Conference second team by the league's coaches this season, when he had 37 tackles and eight passes defended.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told Lassiter after the game that he should turn pro, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Bullard (5-foot-11, 195) made the Associated Press All-SEC second team this season after 56 tackles and two picks. He totaled 114 tackles and four interceptions in three seasons, and he made the move from nickel back to safety in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

