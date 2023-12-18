georgia-qb-carson-beck-returning-in-2024

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced Monday that he will be back for his senior season.

Replacing Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to national championships in 2021 and ‘22, Beck threw for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season as a starter. He completed 72.4 percent of his passes, which ranked sixth nationally, just ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU.

Beck and the No. 6 Bulldogs (12-1) face No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30.

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in a statement posted to Georgia football's X account. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!"

Also on Monday, five-star QB recruit Dylan Raiola of Buford (Ga.) High School -- who had committed to the Bulldogs in May -- flipped to Nebraska after an official visit this past weekend. Raiola was considered the No. 1 quarterback in the class by 247Sports and ranked No. 2 among signal-callers in the 247Sports composite.

However, Ryan Puglisi, a top-10 quarterback prospect, has already joined Georgia and will take part in bowl practices.

Earlier this month, former four-star recruit Brock Vandagriff, who served as Beck's backup, announced he is transferring to Kentucky. Redshirt freshman QB Gunner Stockton saw limited action and is expected to return in 2024.

--Field Level Media

