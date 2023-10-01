Georgia still No. 1 in AP Top 25, but grip loosening

The top seven teams in The Associated Press Top 25 remained unchanged from last week, although Georgia’s grip on No. 1 is starting to show some cracks.

The Bulldogs needed to rally Saturday night to secure a 27-20 win over unranked Auburn, and as a result grabbed just 35 of the 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Michigan earned 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Texas took 10. No. 4 Ohio State earned one first-place vote compared to four for No. 5 Florida State. Both of those teams were idle.

Georgia held on to the No. 1 ranking for the 16th straight week.

No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Washington also stayed put in the poll and were followed by No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 Southern California, which flipped spots from last week. No. 10 Notre Dame moved back into the Top 10 after a last-minute victory over Duke, who dropped from No. 17 to 19.

Among the top 10, Notre Dame (5-1) is the only team with a loss, that coming two weeks ago to Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Seminoles are 4-0, with the remaining Top 10 teams now 5-0.

LSU (3-2) had the biggest tumble of the week, dropping 10 spaces to No. 23 after a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss. The Rebels (4-1) climbed four pegs to No. 16.

Falling eight spots was Utah (4-1), which moved from No. 10 to 18 following a 21-7 loss to another Pacific-12 team, Oregon State. The Beavers (4-1) moved up four places to No. 15.

Moving into the Top 25 this week is Kentucky (5-0) after a 33-14 win against Southeastern Conference rival Florida, No. 22 last week. The Gators (3-2) fell out of the Top 25, as did idle Kansas (4-0).

Louisville (5-0) grabbed the remaining slot in the Top 25 after a 13-10 victory over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina State.

–Field Level Media