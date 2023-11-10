georgia-te-brock-bowers-a-game-time-decision-vs.-ole-miss

Whether preseason All-American tight end Brock Bowers plays for No. 2 Georgia on Saturday against No. 9 Ole Miss will be a game-time decision.

Bowers had a procedure known as tight-rope surgery to deal with a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 16. At the time, it was believed he’d be out four to six weeks.

His father told the Athens (Ga) Banner-Herald on Friday, however, that there is a shot Bowers will play in the home clash with the Rebels (8-1). And a chance he won’t, too.

“There is no timeline for return to play,” Warren Bowers said via text message, per the newspaper. “It all depends on how the ankle is responding. It could be this week. It could be next week. It could be the following week. Or not at all. It all depends.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Bowers is inching closer to playing.

“I still don’t know that Brock’s completely healthy,” Smart said. “Brock’s in a much better place to be able to go out and compete and be closer to going. We’ll find out game time.”

Bowers, who turns 21 next month, has missed two games since sustaining the injury in a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt.

Still, he leads Georgia (9-0) with 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett has caught 39 passes for 398 yards with two touchdowns.

