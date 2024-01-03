georgia-te-brock-bowers-declares-for-nfl-draft

Tight end Brock Bowers is entering the 2024 NFL Draft after starring at Georgia for three years.

"Words cannot describe how thankful I am for what these last 3 years has brought. It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university," Bowers wrote in a social media post. "It has given me memories that will last a lifetime."

Bowers had a breakout season as a true freshman in 2021, when he caught 13 touchdowns over 15 games and helped Georgia to the first of two consecutive national titles.

Bowers injured an ankle Oct. 14 of the 2023 season in a game against Vanderbilt and underwent TightRope surgery. He missed just two games before returning Nov. 11 against Ole Miss. He also missed the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech after tweaking the ankle and sat out the Bulldogs' Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

In 10 games this season, Bowers still managed 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns, plus one rushing touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect has 175 career receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns along with 193 rushing yards and five scores.

Georgia also has seen right tackle Amarius Mims, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Javon Bullard declare for the draft in recent days.

--Field Level Media

