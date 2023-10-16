georgia-te-brock-bowers-undergoes-ankle-surgery,-out-4-6-weeks

Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers underwent left ankle surgery and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks.

Bowers injured his ankle on a designed running play in the Bulldogs' victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Georgia is entering a bye week and returns to face Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 28.

Full medical clearance might be only one factor for Bowers to consider when deciding when to return to the field. He's widely expected to be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is one of several current and former Georgia players who have opted for "tightrope" surgery following a sprained ankle. Tight end Lawson Luckie was hurt in August, underwent surgery and returned to play earlier this month.

Bowers leads the team with 41 receptions, 567 receiving yards and four TD grabs.

--Field Level Media

