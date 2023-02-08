georgia-tech-edges-notre-dame-on-lance-terry’s-buzzer-beater

Lance Terry’s tip-in as time expired lifted Georgia Tech to a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday in Atlanta.

After Georgia Tech called timeout with 5.3 seconds left, Kyle Sturdivant’s shot from the baseline caromed off the rim, but Terry used his right hand to direct it into the basket.

Terry scored 19 points, with Ja’von Franklin adding 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC), who ended a nine-game losing streak.

Sturdivant chipped in 12 points, while Dallan “Deebo” Coleman finished with 11 points for the Yellow Jackets, who ended their longest losing streak since dropping 13 straight to end the 1980-81 season.

Georgia Tech defeated Notre Dame for just the second time in the past nine meetings.

Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11), which has dropped six of its past seven contests, was led by Nate Laszewski, who had 16 points, while Dane Goodwin added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds, while Cormac Ryan had 13 points and five rebounds and Marcus Hammond posted 10 points for the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech used a 9-2 run to take a 65-64 lead when Coleman hit three free throws after being fouled while taking a 3-pointer with 3:32 remaining.

After Franklin’s three-point play pushed the advantage to 68-64 with 2:58 left, Notre Dame pulled even when Laszewki’s layup was followed by Ryan’s two free throws with 1:55 to go.

Laszweski missed a jumper in the lane with 26 seconds remaining, enabling Georgia Tech to call timeout with 5.3 seconds left to set up Terry’s game-winning shot.

Georgia Tech took a 36-29 lead on Franklin’s jumper with 1:39 left in the first half, but Notre Dame closed on an 8-2 run to pull within 38-37 at halftime.

