Georgia uses balanced effort to sink rival Georgia Tech

Noah Thomasson scored 16 points and Justin Hill had 14 as Georgia rolled to a 76-62 victory over rival Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in Athens, Ga.

Thomasson went 6-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line. He also supplied five rebounds and two assists. Hill made 4 of 13 shots.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Blue Cain each tallied 12 points, while Russel Tchewa added seven points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3).

Georgia’s defense limited Georgia Tech to 32 percent shooting from the field and 29.6 percent shooting from deep.

Miles Kelly had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves Jr. also had 12 points, and Baye Ndongo tallied eight points and 11 rebounds.

Dallan Coleman chipped in eight points and four rebounds off the bench for Georgia Tech (4-3).

Georgia led 12-8 with 12:29 to play in the first half behind four points from Abdur-Rahim and a 3-pointer from Cain.

A 16-4 run, headlined by five points from Hill, put the Bulldogs up 28-14 with 3:14 to play in the opening half.

A Thomasson 3-pointer with nine seconds to play gave Georgia a 36-20 lead at the break. Georgia Tech shot 26.5 percent from the field, including 2-for-12 from behind the arc, in the opening half and was limited to its lowest first-half point total all season.

The Yellow Jackets trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-30 with 14:34 left in the game by opening the second half on a 10-6 run.

A 6-0 spurt upped Georgia’s lead to 51-32 with 12:05 remaining.

Georgia Tech trailed by 23 before scoring nine unanswered points, an outburst capped by Reeves’ fastbreak layup with 7:31 remaining that pulled the visitors within 59-45. But the Yellow Jackets would get no closer the rest of the way as the Bulldogs closed it out.

