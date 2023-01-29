Georgia’s Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday on a charge of public intoxication in Dallas. Dallas police confirmed that the two-time defending national champion was arrested at about 6 a.m. local time after officers responded to a man banging on doors in the Old East Dallas section of the city.

Officers found Bennett at the scene “and determined he was intoxicated,” according to a police press release. Bennett, 25, was arrested and taken to a city detention center. Details about his release were not available.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” the police statement said, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

“Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

The University of Georgia officials have not responded to a request for comment made by Dallas TV station WFAA.

As a senior in 2022, Bennett went 15-0 and passed for 4,127 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On Jan. 9, Bennett’s Bulldogs pounded TCU 65-7 to claim their second straight CFP national championship.

He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Earlier this week, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected him as a third-round pick in the April 27-29 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media