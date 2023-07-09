german-lb-justin-okoronkwo-commits-to-alabama

Alabama landed a 2024 commitment of linebacker Justin Okoronkwo of Germany on Sunday.

He’s listed as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite, and he had offers from other Power Five schools, including Penn State and Michigan.

Okoronkwo committed to Maryland last Nov. 29 and made an official visit on June 23. But on his U.S. trip, he also attended camps at Alabama, Georgia and Nebraska and apparently reconsidered the Terrapins, decommitting from Maryland on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 Okoronkwo announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday.

He becomes the 11th commit to the Crimson Tide’s Class of 2024, which is led by five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad, Calif.

