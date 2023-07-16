Gold Cup Final: Watch Mexico vs Panama live stream

Watch the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama live on FOX, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, July 16.

Watch the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama live on FOX, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, July 16.

How to watch Mexico vs. Panama Concacaf Gold final live today?

Date : Sunday, July 16

: Sunday, July 16 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX | Fox Sports Live Stream

FOX | Fox Sports Live Stream Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Panama finds themselves in an exhilarating position, reaching the Gold Cup final for the first time since 2005. However, their path to victory won’t be an easy one, as they face off against the formidable Mexican team on Sunday night.

Despite interim coach Jaimie Lozano’s setback in a loss to Qatar, his team displayed resilience by bouncing back and securing a victory over Jamaica. On the other hand, Panama’s solid defensive performance effectively stifled the United States’ attack, securing their spot in the final through penalty kicks.

If Panama manages to pull off a victory, they will make history by becoming the first team other than Mexico, the United States, or Canada to win the Gold Cup. It’s a remarkable feat that would cement their place among the top teams in the region.

The Mexican team has displayed remarkable flexibility, catching their opponents off guard by transitioning from a 4-4-2 formation to a more attacking 4-3-3 setup. Their defensive prowess has been evident throughout the tournament, making it difficult for their adversaries to find scoring opportunities.

However, Panama’s physicality will pose a challenge for Mexico, especially when it comes to containing Henry Martin in the box. This will force Mexico to be creative, an aspect of their game that they have struggled with in recent matches.

While a victory in this final would represent a significant step forward for Mexico, who have faced difficulties in international play, they must be aware that there is still a long road ahead for them to regain their dominance fully.

Panama’s strength lies in their midfield, where Adalberto Carrasquilla and Anibal Godoy have excelled throughout the tournament. These two players have not only shut down opposing attacks but also played a vital role in launching Panama’s own offensive moves.

This strong midfield presence has the potential to turn the match into a hard-fought battle. Panama has limited their mistakes, which Mexico has relied upon to capitalize on in previous matches. Therefore, Mexico will need to bring their A-game and find alternative ways to break through Panama’s resilient defense.

In terms of prediction, Mexico is favored to reclaim the Gold Cup title.

However, Panama won’t make it easy for them, pushing them to their limits. The match is expected to be tightly contested, with Mexico ultimately prevailing with a 2-1 victory after extra time.

Read Also: How to watch Mexico vs Panama for free?

It will be a hard-fought battle that showcases the determination and skills of both teams, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle blows.