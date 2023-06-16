Gold Cup Live: How to watch Martinique vs Saint Lucia?

In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, Martinique and Saint Lucia are gearing up to face each other in the second preliminary match of the day at the Gold Cup 2023. Live coverage of this game from the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be on Fox Sports 2 USA, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can also follow live streaming on Foxsports.com and using the Fox Sports App.

Saint Lucia Look For Upset Win Against Martinique

While Saint Lucia is making its debut in any capacity at this prestigious tournament, Martinique has become a familiar presence to fans across the region due to their consistent appearances over the years. Having qualified for four out of the previous five Gold Cups, Martinique has showcased their skills and determination, securing victories in three of them.

Martinique’s journey to the Gold Cup has been paved through their performance in the Nations League A. Finishing third in a group that included Panama and Costa Rica, they earned one point. The Martinique squad boasts a different look this year, with a majority of the selected players having fewer than 10 international caps.

Nevertheless, the team can rely on the stability and veteran leadership of their long-serving captain, Daniel Herelle, who has been representing his country since 2006. Herelle’s presence on the field will undoubtedly provide a solid foundation for his teammates.

Additionally, striker Kevin Fortune has proven himself in previous Gold Cup tournaments, having scored in each of the last two editions, including the historic 1,000th goal in the tournament’s history against Haiti in 2021.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia arrives at the Gold Cup after an impressive performance in the League C. They maintained a perfect record of four wins, with no draws or losses, against Anguilla and Dominica. Throughout these matches, Saint Lucia showcased their ability to take charge from the beginning and remain in control until the final whistle.

Their experienced defender, Kurt Frederick, played a crucial role during the Nations League C, demonstrating his offensive prowess by netting three goals. Frederick’s ability to push forward and capitalize on scoring opportunities will pose a significant threat to any opposing team.

Moreover, Andrus Remy and Gregson President concluded the competition with two goals each, further bolstering Saint Lucia’s attacking strength.

Martinique vs Saint Lucia: Who is the favorite?

Considering the historical clashes between these two teams, Martinique holds the upper hand with six victories out of the nine matches played. Saint Lucia’s solitary triumph over Martinique dates back to April 1999, during the preliminary rounds of the Caribbean Cup.

However, it is important to note that past encounters might not necessarily dictate the outcome of their upcoming clash.

As the anticipation builds for this highly anticipated match, both Martinique and Saint Lucia will be aiming to make a statement and secure a crucial victory.

With Martinique’s experience and Saint Lucia’s determination to prove themselves on this grand stage, spectators can expect an exhilarating display of skill, passion, and sportsmanship.

The outcome of this match will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the teams’ journey in the Gold Cup, further fueling the excitement surrounding this enthralling fixture.