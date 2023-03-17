Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: lineups, how to watch tonight?

The Golden State Warriors (36-34, sixth in the Western Conference) will face off against the Atlanta Hawks (34-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV, and according to ESPN Analytics and Matchup Predictor, the Hawks have an 80.5% chance of winning. – Read more: NBA results last night, March 12; Knicks beat LA Lakers

The Warriors will visit the Hawks after a recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where Stephen Curry put on an impressive display with 50 points. Atlanta has gone 18-15 in home games and is currently second in the Eastern Conference with 53.4 points per game in the paint, led by Clint Capela, who averages 10.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have struggled on the road with only seven wins out of 34 games. They lead the NBA in 3-pointers per game with an average of 16.7 while shooting 38.5% from deep. Klay Thompson has been a significant contributor to the team’s success, averaging 4.3 makes while shooting 41.1% from the 3-point range.

This will be the second time the teams face each other this season. In their last meeting on January 3, the Warriors won 143-141 in overtime, with Thompson leading the Warriors with 54 points and Trae Young leading the Hawks with 30 points.

Trae Young has been a standout performer for the Hawks, averaging 27 points and 10.1 assists, while Dejounte Murray has been averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Injury reports indicate that the Warriors will be without Gary Payton II (SG), Andre Iguodala (F), Draymond Green (PF), and Ty Jerome (SG), while Andrew Wiggins (F) is out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson (SF) will also be out.

The confirmed lineups for the game are as follows: Warriors (36-34):

PG Stephen Curry

SG Klay Thompson

SF Donte DiVincenzo

PF Jonathan Kuminga (20-year-old)

C Kevon Looney

Hawks (34-35):