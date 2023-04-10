Gonzaga F Julian Strawther declares for draft

Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther said Monday that he’s entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

The second-leading scorer on the team behind Drew Timme, Strawther averaged 15.2 points and shot 40.8 from 3-point range as a junior in 2022-23. He started all 37 games and averaged 31.2 minutes for the Bulldogs, adding 6.2 rebounds per game.

In three seasons at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-7 guard from Las Vegas averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

“I’ll be forever thankful for the support that Spokane has shown the kid from the [bright] lights of Vegas,” he wrote, in part, on Twitter. “After talks with those [closest] to me, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Several scouting reports peg Strawther to be drafted in the late first round or early second round.

Gonzaga finished the season 31-6, losing to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

–Field Level Media