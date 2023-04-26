gonzaga-g-hunter-sallis-transferring-to-wake-forest

Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, a former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, is transferring to Wake Forest for a fresh start. Sallis never started a

Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, a former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, is transferring to Wake Forest for a fresh start.

Sallis never started a game in two seasons with the Bulldogs, averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 15.3 minutes in 69 games from 2021-23.

“(Wake Forest) sold me with their great coaching staff and culture,” Sallis told On3.com on Wednesday. “I think it’s a place where we can win some games and also I can improve throughout the year.”

Sallis chose head coach Steve Forbes’ Demon Deacons over Nebraska. Wake Forest is coming off a 19-14 season (10-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) in 2022-23.

Sallis arrived at Gonzaga from Omaha, Neb., as 247Sports’ No. 10 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Zags over North Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA and Oregon.

