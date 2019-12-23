Gonzaga Is AP Top 25 New No. 1 – College Basketball Poll

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert – As expected, there is a new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

After suffering a defeat at the weekend, Kansas is replaced by Gonzaga as the latest No. 1 team in AP ranking.

The Bulldogs become this season’s sixth program to hold the top spot in the Top 25.

Kansas lasted only a week at No. 1 before the Jayhawks were clipped at this week’s No. 10 Villanova over the weekend and got demoted.

Gonzaga (13-1) received 54 of the 65 first-place votes from the media panel. The new No. 1 has won five straight since losing to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29.

Ohio State, which outlasted then-No. 6 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, moved up three places to No. 2 this week and collected nine first-place votes, while Louisville stayed at No. 3.

They are followed by Duke, which remains at No. 4 and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.

At No. 6 is Oregon, followed by Baylor, the still-undefeated Auburn, Memphis and Villanova to complete the Top 10.

Defeating national champion Virginia, which went down at home to South Carolina on Sunday, fell seven spots to No. 16, while Iowa is the only newcomer in this week’s poll at No. 25.

The Hawkeyes (9-3), who enter the Top 25 for the first time this season, replaced last week’s No. 21 Tennessee.

AP Top 25

1 Gonzaga (54 votes)

2 Ohio State (9)

3 Louisville (1)

4 Duke(1)

5 Kansas

6 Oregon

7 Baylor

8 Auburn

9 Memphis

10 Villanova

11 Michigan

12 Butler

13 Maryland

14 Michigan State

15 San Diego State

16 Virginia

17 Florida State

18 Dayton

19 Kentucky

20 Penn State

21 Washington

22 West Virginia

23 Texas Tech

24 Arizona

25 Iowa