Grady Leads Davidson Past Fordham In Atlantic 10 Conference Battle

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady made seven 3-pointers in scoring 24 points and Davidson cruised past Fordham 73-58 in an Atlantic 10 Conference on Wednesday.

Grady made 8 of 10 shots overall from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-pointers to go with his seven rebounds to lead the way for Davidson.

Luka Brajkovic added nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks, South Korean sophomore Hyunjung Lee finished with eight points, Carter Collins also scored eight points, while Sam Mennenga ended with six points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Chris Austin paced Fordham with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting with four 3-pointers, while Josh Navarro added 14 points and five rebounds in the defeat.

Joel Soriano scored eight points and Jalen Cobb had seven points and seven assists for the Rams (1-6, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row.

Davidson shot 49.0% from the field and made 10 3-pointers while outrebounding Fordham 37-25.

Rams, who sit third from bottom in the Atlantic 10 Conference, made 39.6% of their shots and also hit 10 of their 3-pointers.

2020-2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Standings – Box Score

TEAM CONF GB OVR St. Bonaventure 4-1 – 6-1 UMass 4-1 – 5-3 VCU 3-1 0.5 10-3 Richmond 3-1 0.5 9-3 Davidson 5-2 – 9-5 Dayton 4-2 0.5 8-3 Rhode Island 4-3 1 7-7 La Salle 3-4 2 6-8 George Washington 2-3 2 3-9 George Mason 2-4 2.5 6-6 Duquesne 2-4 2.5 3-5 Fordham 1-6 4 1-6 Saint Louis 0-0 1.5 7-1 Saint Joseph’s 0-5 4 1-10