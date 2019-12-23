Green Bay Packers At Minnesota Vikings: Monday Night Football TV Channel, Stream

Minneapolis, MN, Sporting Alert – The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will close-out Week 16 in the NFL with Monday Night Football, as the battle to clinch the NFC South Division continues.

Green Bay (11-3) currently sit atop the division ahead of Minnesota (10-4), but a victory for the Vikings will make things very interesting ahead of the next set of fixtures.

The Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can secure the NFC North with a victory or a tie in tonight’s game.

Both teams have already clinched playoff berths.

Game time for this one is slated for 8:15 pm ET, with ESPN providing the live television broadcast from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. There will also be live online streaming via WatchESPN.com, as well as using the ESPN App.

When these two teams meet tonight, it will be the 2nd encounter all-time between both sides when they had at least 10 wins, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Injury Report

Defensive end Dean Lowry remains questionable for tonight’s game for the Packers after suffering an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) has been listed as questionable for the matchup and is seen as a game-time decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fellow running back Dalvin Cook (chest) is still recovering and after missing practice on Saturday, he is expected to be inactive for Minnesota.

Last 5 Games

Packers have won three straight and four in the last five games. The Vikings, meanwhile, have also won four of the past five outings and two straight, heading into tonight’s Monday Night Football.