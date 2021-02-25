Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Islands Volcanoes Regional Super50 Cup Semis #2

The Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Islands Volcanoes will battle in semi-final two of the Regional Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground today and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage online.

When these two teams met in match #15, the Jaguars beat the Volcanoes by nine wickets and they will again start as favorites to reach the final with another victory.

The Windward Islands won the toss and decided to field first so Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach will come out to take first strike for the Jaguars.

Left-arm medium-pacer Preston McSween and off-spinner Alick Athanaze will open the bowling for the Volcanoes.

WATCH ON TV:

Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean

USA – ESPN +

UK – BT Sport

NZ – Sky NZ

India – Fancode

WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Australia

Africa

Pakistan

Canada

Bangladesh

Middle East

Nepal

Bhutan

Maldives

PNG

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Radio Commentary available worldwide

SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM MATCHES

(LIVE on Windies Cricket YouTube)

Available Worldwide (except India)

India – Fancode

WATCH ALL Sir Vivian Richards Stadium matches !

Live Radio (Caribbean )