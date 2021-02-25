Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Islands Volcanoes Regional Super50 Cup Semis #2
The Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Islands Volcanoes will battle in semi-final two of the Regional Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground today and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage online.
When these two teams met in match #15, the Jaguars beat the Volcanoes by nine wickets and they will again start as favorites to reach the final with another victory.
The Windward Islands won the toss and decided to field first so Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach will come out to take first strike for the Jaguars.
Left-arm medium-pacer Preston McSween and off-spinner Alick Athanaze will open the bowling for the Volcanoes.
WATCH ON TV:
- Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean
- USA – ESPN +
- UK – BT Sport
- NZ – Sky NZ
- India – Fancode
WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE
- Australia
- Africa
- Pakistan
- Canada
- Bangladesh
- Middle East
- Nepal
- Bhutan
- Maldives
- PNG
LISTEN ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE
- Radio Commentary available worldwide
SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM MATCHES
(LIVE on Windies Cricket YouTube)
- Available Worldwide (except India)
- India – Fancode
WATCH ALL Sir Vivian Richards Stadium matches !
Live Radio (Caribbean )
- Caribbean Broadcast Network – The Caribbean Superstation 90.9FM (BVI & UVI)
- GBN and Real FM (Grenada)
- CBC and VOB (Barbados)
- KLAS FM (Jamaica)
- NCN (Guyana)
- ABS (Antigua)
- The Wave (St Lucia)
- Vibes Radio (Dominica)