Home
Haaland on the bench, No Mitrovic; How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham
Soccer

Haaland on the bench, No Mitrovic; How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham

By:
In: Soccer
November 5, 2022
    • 0
    Watch Manchester City vs Fulham on USA Network

    MANCHESTER —— Erling Haaland is back in the Manchester City matchday squad but the forward is only on the bench to start today’s Premier League clash against Fulham who are without star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic for the road trip at Etihad Stadium.

    Where To Watch Manchester City vs Fulham?

    What: Premier League – Manchester City vs Fulham
    When: SAT 05 NOV 2022 @ 11:00 am ET
    Where: Etihad Stadium
    Watch Live: USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

    Haaland missed the last two matches with a foot problem and a bit of illness, but came through a late fitness test convincingly enough for to pursued manager Pep Guardiola to name him on the substitute bench. Read More: How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham on Nov. 5? Predicted starting XI

    The Norway forward has already scored 17 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season and he will hope to add to his goal tally at the end of this contest should he feature.

    “He’s feeling better. He could play but it’s not the ideal situation,” said Guardiola. “He’s on the bench and we’ll see. The game will dictate what we decide to do.”

    Also on the bench next to Haaland is England forward Phil Foden as Guardiola made one change from the Manchester City team that secured the narrow 1-0 win at Leicester City last weekend.

    The only change sees defender Nathan Ake comes in for Aymeric Laporte in the back four.

    Meanwhile, Fulham come into the game without leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and his manager Marco Silva has confirmed that the forward wasn’t in condition to be involved today due to ankle pain. He did, however, added that he doesn’t believe the injury is too serious.

    On the back on that news, Silva confirmed that he has made three changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Everton last weekend.

    These changes are Kenny TeteHarry Wilson and Carlos Vincius coming into the side and have replaced MitrovicBobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano, who all drop out of the matchday squad.

    Man City team news

    Team to face Fulham: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez. Subs: Moreno, Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

    Fulham team news

    Team to face Man City: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Willian, Wilson, Pereira, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Cairney, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris.

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    Marcus-Bloxam Football Contributor

    Loves to play sports, especially football and basketball. I wanted to be world-class but it never actually happened so I am sticking to something else. I enjoy writing and I hope you'll appreciate what I bring! Brilliant! Isn't it. Be bless.

    • Leave a Comment

      This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.