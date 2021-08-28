Featured

Haener throws 3 TD passes, Fresno State rolls over UConn 45-0

August 28, 2021
    FRESNO, CA — Jake Haener passed for 331 yards with three touchdowns and Fresno State rolled all over UConn 45-0 to open its 2021 college football season on Saturday. Click for Box Score

    Haener, who completed 20 of his 26 attempted passes without an interception, threw passes to Ty Jones, Ronnie Rivers and Jalen Cropper for 9, 61 and 86 yards for scores as Fresno State led 31-0 at halftime after scoring 24 points in the second quarter.

    Arron Mosby’s 31-yard fumble return gave the Bulldogs an early lead in the first quarter before the hosts dominated the visitors at the Bulldog Stadium.

    Jordan Mims ran for an eight-yard score in the third quarter to give Fresno State a 38-0 lead before backup quarterback Logan Fife found Raymond Pauwels Jr. from close range for a TD early in the fourth quarter.

    Fife finished with 7 of 13 on completed passes for 51 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Jalen Cropper had three catches for 87 yards and Ronnie Rivers took a pair of catches for 66 yards for the Bulldogs, who travel to Autzen Stadium next weekend to take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks.

    Jack Zergiotis was 12 of 24 for 61 yards in the defeat of the Huskies who were outgained 538 to 107 yards in the defeat.

    Team1234F
    UConn00000
     Fresno State7247745

    UCONN:  Zergiotis, Jac 61  PASS); Mensah, Kevin 31  RUSH);Ross, Cameron 37  REC);

    FS:  HAENER, Jake 331  PASS); RIVERS, Ronnie 58  RUSH);CROPPER, Jalen 87  REC);

