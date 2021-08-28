Haener throws 3 TD passes, Fresno State rolls over UConn 45-0

FRESNO, CA — Jake Haener passed for 331 yards with three touchdowns and Fresno State rolled all over UConn 45-0 to open its 2021 college football season on Saturday. Click for Box Score
Haener, who completed 20 of his 26 attempted passes without an interception, threw passes to Ty Jones, Ronnie Rivers and Jalen Cropper for 9, 61 and 86 yards for scores as Fresno State led 31-0 at halftime after scoring 24 points in the second quarter.
Arron Mosby’s 31-yard fumble return gave the Bulldogs an early lead in the first quarter before the hosts dominated the visitors at the Bulldog Stadium.
Jordan Mims ran for an eight-yard score in the third quarter to give Fresno State a 38-0 lead before backup quarterback Logan Fife found Raymond Pauwels Jr. from close range for a TD early in the fourth quarter.
Fife finished with 7 of 13 on completed passes for 51 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Jalen Cropper had three catches for 87 yards and Ronnie Rivers took a pair of catches for 66 yards for the Bulldogs, who travel to Autzen Stadium next weekend to take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks.
Jack Zergiotis was 12 of 24 for 61 yards in the defeat of the Huskies who were outgained 538 to 107 yards in the defeat.
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno State
|7
|24
|7
|7
|45
UCONN: Zergiotis, Jac 61 PASS); Mensah, Kevin 31 RUSH);Ross, Cameron 37 REC);
FS: HAENER, Jake 331 PASS); RIVERS, Ronnie 58 RUSH);CROPPER, Jalen 87 REC);