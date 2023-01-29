Heat vs Charlotte: How to watch, preview, lineups and start time

The NBA schedule continues today here is the preview and how to watch the live game between Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. The Heat sit at 28-22 overall on record, and are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, while the Charlotte Hornets, with a record of 14-36, are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

This game will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 29th, and will be broadcast on BSSE-CHA and BSSUN for local TV and WFNZ-FM, WQAM/WAQI for radio. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass.

The Line for this game is Miami Heat -5.5, and the Over/Under is set at 223.5. With such a high over/under, it’s clear that fans and experts alike are expecting a high-scoring, fast-paced game. So, buckle up and get ready for some exciting basketball action!

The Teams

Let’s take a closer look at the two teams competing in this match.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been in good form in recent fixtures and will be aiming to keep that run going with another win here today. With a 6-2 record against Southeast Division teams, they are showing that they are a dominant team in their division.

Additionally, the Heat have a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points, which demonstrates their ability to pull ahead and secure a victory. As for the starting lineup for today, Miami has Kyle Lowry at point guard, Tyler Herro at shooting guard, Caleb Martin at small forward, Jimmy Butler at power forward, and Bam Adebayo at the center.

Charlotte Hornets

Despite their 14-36 record, the Charlotte Hornets are not a team to be underestimated if they came put things together. Nevertheless, Charlotte comes into the matchup 4-6 against the rest of their division, and third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding, with 44.9 rebounds per game.

Mason Plumlee, who averages 9.7 boards per game, is the leading rebounder for the Hornets. The starting lineup for Charlotte includes LaMelo Ball at point guard, Terry Rozier at shooting guard, Gordon Hayward at small forward, PJ Washington at power forward, and Mason Plumlee at center.

Top Performers

Both Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets have talented players who are sure to bring their A-game to the court. Let’s take a closer look at the top performers from each team.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a strong roster, but some of their key players include Herro, Butler, and Bam Adebayo. These players bring a mix of experience, skill, and athleticism to the court and are sure to play a big role in this game.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are led by two key players, Mason Plumlee and LaMelo Ball. Plumlee is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while Ball is averaging 23.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Over the last 10 games, Ball has also averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers per game. These two players will be key to the Hornets’ success in this game.

Previous Meetings

This will be the third time Miami and Charlotte meet this season. The last time these two teams faced off was on November 13th, and the Heat won 132-115.