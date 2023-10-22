heinrich-haarberg-lifts-nebraska-past-northwestern

Heinrich Haarberg shook off a slow start to throw a touchdown pass and run for another as Nebraska beat Northwestern 17-9 in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) picked up their second straight win and fourth in five games despite being outgained and turning it over on two of their first three drives.

Haarberg was intercepted on two of his first four passes and was just 8 of 17 overall for 85 yards but threw a 44-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to break the game open. He also ran for 72 yards, including a 3-yard score with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving Nebraska a 10-6 lead going into the break.

Northwestern (3-4, 1-3) managed just three field goals from Jack Olsen despite starting in Nebraska territory on its first three drives. The Wildcats allowed eight sacks of Brendan Sullivan, who was 12 of 23 for 176 yards with an interception.

Nebraska made it a two-score game early in the fourth when Haarberg hit Malachi Coleman for a 44-yard TD pass and a 17-6 lead.

Northwestern got within 17-9 with 11:09 left on a 25-yard field goal by Olsen, who made first-half kicks from 45 and 37 yards but was just short on a 54-yard attempt in the third.

After Haarberg's second interception led to a Northwestern field goal, the Cornhuskers tied it on a 47-yard field goal from Tristan Alvano late in the first, with Olsen hitting a 37-yarder with 5:48 left before halftime to give the Wildcats back the lead.

Nebraska ran for 163 yards, with Emmett Johnson gaining 73 yards on 12 carries. Northwestern's Anthony Tyus III had 63 yards on six carries, including a 39-yard run.

Northwestern returns home to face Maryland next Saturday, while Nebraska hosts Purdue.

--Field Level Media

