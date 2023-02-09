DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were off to a strong start with their new addition. On Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving, paced the charge in their win over the Los Angeles Clippers, despite being absent of Luka Doncic.

How did Kyrie Irving perform in his Mavericks debut?

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Mavericks debut, leading the team to a 110-104 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. What is the impact of Kyrie Irving’s addition to the Mavericks?

Kyrie Irving’s addition to the Mavericks will add depth and a new dynamic to the team’s lineup, making them a formidable opponent for other teams in the league. When will the Irving-Doncic duo debut?

The Irving and Doncic duo could make its debut on Friday or Saturday when the Mavericks play two road games verus the Sacramento Kings.

Irving, who was officially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, was a standout performer in his debut game with the Mavericks, shooting 9 of 17 from the field and making four 3-pointers to tally 24 points in almost 37 minutes.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds for Dallas. Former Clipper Reggie Bullock scored 15 of his 18 points in the first quarter, with six assists and five rebounds, while Josh Green scored 14 points, and Dwight Powell finished with 10 points and six boards for Dallas, which saw all five starters reaching double figures in scoring.

Norman Powell, who scored 24 points with seven rebounds, led the way for the LA Clippers, while Terance Mann added 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting and hitting four 3-pointers in the defeat.

Paul George added 20 points and five rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard ended with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting, and Ivica Zubac grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for the Clippers (31-27), who were coming off a 4-2 road trip and were hoping to start their three-game home fixtures with a win.

Dallas, meanwhile, was without Luka Doncic, who continues to be out with a heel injury.

With the victory over the Clippers, the Mavericks have now won four out of their past five games, and with the addition of Irving, the team is certainly heading in the right direction.

As they prepare for a pair of road games against the Sacramento Kings, fans are hopeful that the Mavericks will continue their winning streak and make a strong push toward the championship.

In fact, Dallas fans are hoping that they will get the see the debut of the Irving-Doncic duo this weekend against the Kings.

