Highlights, box score: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103

Box scores and highlights as the the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 120-103 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round clash to complete a 4-0 sweep in the series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo completed a triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the way for Milwaukee, which punished the Heat with an all-round performance for the fourth straight game. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Bryn Forbes finished with 22, while Khris Middleton ended with 20, and Bobby Portis contributed 13 for the Bucks (4-0), who dominated Miami in after halftime.
The Bucks were getting revenge against the team that knocked them out of the NBA playoffs last year in the “Bubble”
“Obviously, it’s a great moment for us and winning 4-0, beating the team that beat us last year, feels good,” Antetokounmpo said. ”But at the end of the day, we’ve got a long way to go.”
For the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo completed a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Kendrick Nunn, 18 points, Tyler Herro finished with 14, while Goran Dragic ended with 13. Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in the defeat with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
“We tip our hat to the Bucks’ organization,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They were a great team last year and they improved on that.
“Whether we were a part of that improvement or not, it’s irrelevant. They took their game collectively to another level. They beat us for a reason.”
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
MILWAUKEE (120)
G.Antetokounmpo 8-18 4-6 20, Middleton 7-16 4-4 20, Lopez 11-15 3-3 25, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 2, Holiday 4-12 3-4 11, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Portis 5-10 0-0 13, Tucker 2-5 0-0 4, Toupane 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 7-15 1-1 22, Merrill 0-1 0-0 0, Teague 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 46-99 15-18 120.
MIAMI (103)
Ariza 4-8 0-0 11, Butler 4-15 4-4 12, Adebayo 10-17 0-0 20, Dragic 5-12 2-4 13, Robinson 1-4 2-2 5, Achiuwa 1-1 0-0 2, Strus 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-5 0-0 8, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-1 0-0 0, Herro 5-13 2-2 14, Nunn 7-15 2-2 18, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 12-14 103.
3-Point Goals–Milwaukee 13-42 (Forbes 7-14, Portis 3-7, Middleton 2-6, Teague 1-2, Holiday 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Connaughton 0-4, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4), Miami 11-33 (Ariza 3-6, Iguodala 2-3, Nunn 2-6, Herro 2-7, Robinson 1-4, Dragic 1-5, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Milwaukee 56 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Miami 40 (Adebayo 14). Assists–Milwaukee 29 (G.Antetokounmpo 15), Miami 25 (Butler 10). Total Fouls–Milwaukee 18, Miami 20. A–17,000 (19,600)