[Highlights] Garland, Mitchell lead Cleveland Cavaliers to fourth win in five games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darius Garland put on an offensive clinic with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 23 points, to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a come-from-behind 114-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half but rallied back to secure their fourth victory in the last five games. Gamebook and PDF

Garland, who sat out Friday’s loss to the Miami Heat due to a quad injury, shot 40% from the field, converting 8 of his 20 attempts. He was also exceptional from the charity stripe, nailing 10 of his 13 free throws. The guard capped off his performance with a crucial free throw in the closing seconds to seal the win for Cleveland. – Read more: [Highlights] Mikal Bridges helps Brooklyn defeat Denver close contest

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets – Full Game Highlights

Evan Mobley was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ win, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Cleveland played without the services of Jarrett Allen, but they persevered despite the setback.

Hornets’ Rozier and Washington not enough to hold off Cavaliers

On the other end of the floor, Terry Rozier led the way for the Hornets, pouring in 27 points on 10 of 19 shooting, while also dishing out six assists.

P.J. Washington and Nick Richards also contributed with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Richards also added 12 rebounds in the defeat.

Washington and Rozier combined to knock down seven of their 15 attempts from beyond the arc for the Hornets, who shot 51.2% overall.

Gordon Hayward added 16 points and six assists, while Dennis Smith Jr. provided support with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Charlotte led 89-81 heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold out for the win in the final 12 minutes.

The Hornets committed 19 turnovers, resulting in 29 points for the Cavaliers, while Cleveland gave away 10 turnovers, resulting in 16 points for Charlotte.

The Cavaliers led by as many as seven points, while the Hornets enjoyed a 16-point lead at one stage. The lead changed hands four times during the game, while the score was tied on three occasions.

Cleveland outscored Charlotte in points in the paint, 56-52, while the Hornets struggled with only three second-chance points compared to Cleveland’s 13. Charlotte was more effective in fast break points, recording 19 to Cleveland’s 12.

The Cavaliers improved their record to 43-27, while the Hornets fell to 22-48. The Hornets were playing their second game in less than 24 hours and appeared to run out of steam in the final quarter.