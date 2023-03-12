Highlights: Harry Kane stars in Tottenham 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest

LONDON, United Kingdom (March 12, 2023) – Tottenham Hotspur claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to two goals from talisman Harry Kane. The result helps to consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top four and relieves some pressure on their manager, Antonio Conte.

The game started with an early setback for Spurs when an effort from Brazil international Richarlison was disallowed by VAR for offside. – Read more: Rashford scores again, Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0: highlights and recap

However, the hosts did not take long to regain their momentum, and Kane headed in the opening goal from Pedro Porro’s delivery in the 19th minute. The England captain then doubled the lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot after Joe Worrall fouled Richarlison.

Spurs continued to dominate in the second half, and Son Heung-min extended their lead further by converting Richarlison’s cross with a clinical finish to make it 3-1 in the 62nd minute.

Forest responded with a goal from Worrall, his first in the Premier League this season, but it proved to be just a consolation.

The visitors had a chance to score a second, but Fraser Forster denied Andre Ayew from the penalty spot after Dejan Kulusevski was penalized for handball.

Despite the loss, Forest remain in 14th place in the league, although their cushion over the relegation zone has been reduced to three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said: “The first half was a poor performance and, in the end, was the part that cost us the game.

“OK, Spurs have loads of quality and play in a good way with good players but I don’t think we fought hard enough in the first half with the duels and generally competing. You will see that around the goals.

Tottenham’s win comes as a relief to their manager Conte, who has faced some criticism following their recent performances. The victory also puts Spurs six points ahead of Liverpool, who suffered a shock defeat earlier in the day against Bournemouth.

With seven points above Newcastle, who have played three fewer games, Spurs’ position in the top four looks increasingly secure.

Kane’s performance, in particular, will be a cause for celebration for the Spurs faithful, as the striker scored his 20th league goal of the season.

The England captain has been in fine form of late, and his contribution will be vital if Tottenham are to maintain their position in the top four and push for a Champions League spot.