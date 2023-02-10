Watch video highlights and catch the final box score from the NBA game between the Magic and Nuggets. The Orlando Magic outscored Denver in three of the four quarters en route to securing a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Nuggets at the Amway Center here in Orlando, FL, on Thursday night.

The victory for the home team was a collective effort from the Magic players, with seven of them scoring in double figures and a dominant performance from the bench. – Read More: NBA result tonight: Magic beat Timberwolves, 127-120; watch highlight, five players ejected

Leading the scoring for the Magic was Wendell Carter Jr. with 19 points, followed by reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol, who each contributed 17 points. Anthony also added seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic’s bench also played a crucial role in securing the win, outscoring the Nuggets’ reserves 56-10. This added depth was a major factor in the game, and helped the Magic maintain their lead throughout the contest.

”This second group is starting to really figure it out,” said Cole. ”As a unit we’re just really locking in on that defensive end and trying to let our defense spark our offense.”

The team shot 48.5% on 47 of 97 attempts, and outrebounded the Nuggets 47-39.

At halftime, the Magic led 65-55, and never looked back as they preserved their advantage in the second half and eventually led by as many as 19 points in the game’s final stretch.

Aaron Gordon had a season-high 37 points and 14 rebounds for the Nuggets, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Nikola Jokic also had a solid performance, contributing 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, but also had seven turnovers in the defeat.

The two players combined to score all 29 of Denver’s points in the third quarter, but that combination was not enough to overcome the Magic’s balanced team performance which helped to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The Nuggets, who own an overall record of 38-18 on the season, shot 39 of 84 for 46.4% in the loss.

The home win on Thursday night saw the Magic improved their season record to 23-33 and currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.