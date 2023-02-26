[Highlights] Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle win Carabao Cup final

Manchester United secured their first trophy since 2017 with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final at Wembley, despite finishing the game with only 39% possession, compared to Newcastle’s 61%.

The first half saw Manchester United taking their chances, scoring two goals within six minutes to silence The Magpies fans and handed manager Erik ten Hag his first trophy in his first year in charge of the Premier League giants.

Casemiro brilliantly headed in the first goal for Manchester United after 33 minutes from Luke Shaw’s cross off a free-kick, and Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s shot six minutes later for the second goal, which was out of reach for Newcastle’s goalkeeper Loris Karius.

In the second half, Newcastle attempted to rally, but their efforts were in unproductive. Eddie Howe’s side ended the game with 15 shots, but only 2 were on target, while Manchester United had 14 shots, with 9 on frame.

The Red Devils had six corners, the same as Newcastle, while Manchester United committed 12 fouls, and eight by The Magpies.

This Carabao Cup victory marked Manchester United’s return to success after a six-year drought. Their last win was in the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, and they also won this competition in the same season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s wait for a major trophy continues as it dates back to 1969.