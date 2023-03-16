[Highlights] Marcus Rashford scores, Manchester United beat Real Betis

SEVILLE (March 16) — Manchester United secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin, thanks to Marcus Rashford’s 27th goal of the season.

The Premier League side won the tie 5-1 on aggregate, despite Betis looking more dangerous in the first half. Juanmi missed a chance to put the Spanish team ahead, while Joaquin’s deflected effort hit the post.

Real Betis vs. Man. United: Extended Highlights

Rashford broke the deadlock with a sensational long-range goal just before the hour mark, ending any hope of a Betis comeback. The 25-year-old striker has been in fantastic form, scoring 19 goals in 24 appearances since the resumption of club football after the World Cup.

He is currently the highest scorer in the Europa League, with six goals from eight matches.

This win sees Manchester United qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals for the third time in five seasons, as they continue their pursuit of a second trophy this season. They will now face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday