[Highlights] Phoenix Suns beat Golden State Warriors, 108-104 in season opener

San Francisco, CA — In a game that had all the makings of a classic, the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious over the Golden State Warriors with a 108-104 win at the Chase Center in the NBA season opener for both teams on Tuesday. The contest, witnessed by a crowd of 18,064, was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring standout performances from Devin Booker and Stephen Curry.

The atmosphere was electric as Kevin Durant returned to the Bay Area, a place where he had previously led the Warriors to multiple championships. Box Score

Despite the warm reception, Durant and the Suns had only one thing on their minds: victory.

Devin Booker was the star of the night, scoring 32 points, including a crucial go-ahead layup and a 3-pointer in the final minutes.

Kevin Durant, although not at his shooting best, while shooting 7 for 22 from the field, contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry led the scoring with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The Suns shot 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line, while the Warriors managed a 35.6% field goal percentage and a dismal 23.3% from beyond the arc. Phoenix also dominated the boards, pulling down 60 rebounds to Golden State’s 49.

The Warriors made a valiant effort to come back in the third quarter, going on a 27-5 run. However, the Suns’ defense tightened up, and they managed to hold on for the win.

Chris Paul, who had 14 points and nine assists, played for 34 minutes in his Warriors debut, but only shot 4 for 15 from the floor.

Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in his Suns debut, with 14 points and 14 rebounds. On the Warriors’ side, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins contributed 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Live Coverage

The game was broadcast live on TNT and Watch on TNT, offering fans multiple platforms to catch the action. Those who couldn’t make it to the Chase Center had various streaming options available.