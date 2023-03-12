Highlights, recap: Arsenal dominate Fulham with a 3-0 victory

LONDON (March 12) — Arsenal won 3-0 against Fulham in a Premier League match on Sunday, which extended their lead at the top of the table to five points. They became the first team in Premier League history to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal.

The victory was crucial for Arsenal as Manchester City were close behind earlier in the day after the champions edged Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday.

Sunday’s win provided the Gunners the much-needed cushion between them and their closest rivals before the next round of fixtures begin. Arsenal have the opportunity to increase their lead to eight points before City’s next fixture with a home game against Crystal Palace next Sunday.

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and captain Martin Odegaard scored in the first half to secure the win for Mikel Arteta’s side. Fulham’s defense proved to be weak, and Leandro Trossard assisted with all three of Arsenal’s goals.

“I’m really happy to win and get three points away from home, espcially with a clean sheet,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. “We had a goal disallowed and psychologically we overcame that.

“It’s great to see the goals distributed through the team. Leandro [Trossard] laid on three assists and could also have scored today too.

“Every time we put the ball in the net it’s great. We practice lots of things and today scored beautiful goals.”

Despite having 11 games left to play, Arsenal are aiming to win the title. Trossard is taking a more cautious approach, saying, “It’s 11 finals for us, we take it game by game.”

Gabriel scored the first goal of the match in the 21st minute with a header from inside the six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick. Martinelli doubled the lead just five minutes later with a straightforward header from Trossard’s cross. Odegaard then sealed the victory with a stunning goal just before half-time.

Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games across all competitions, were unable to break down Arsenal’s defense and now sits in eighth place in the Premier League.