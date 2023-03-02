hot-shooting-stanford-strikes-down-oregon-state

Spencer Jones made five 3-pointers as part of a 25-point effort to help Stanford post an 83-60 victory over Oregon State in Pac-12 play on Thursday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Brandon Angel added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting as the Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) won their second straight game. Max Raynaud scored 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 11 points apiece for Oregon State (10-20, 4-15), which lost for the fourth straight contest and 14th in the past 17.

Stanford shot a stellar 58.8 percent and also was hot from 3-point range, connecting on 12 of 21 for a 57.1 percent clip. The Cardinal are 24 of 45 (53.3 percent) from 3-point range over the past two games.

The Beavers shot 35.8 percent and were just 21.7 percent (5 of 23) from behind the arc.

Stanford held a 21-11 edge in points off turnovers. Oregon State committed 11 and the Cardinal had seven. Stanford had 23 assists on 30 made baskets.

Angel and Spencer Jones buried 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to start the second half, giving the Cardinal a 48-34 lead.

Later in the half, Ingram scored back-to-back baskets and Spencer Jones added a trey as Stanford increased the advantage to 59-41 with 12:04 left.

Ingram made two free throws to push the lead to 20 at 63-43 with 11:01 left. The lead topped out at 28 points.

Spencer Jones scored 15 first-half points to help Stanford hold a 40-34 lead at the break.

Oregon State started strong and led 14-5 just 5 1/2 minutes into the game. But Michael Jones and Spencer Jones knocked down 3-pointers to end a 10-0 spurt as Stanford took a one-point edge with 10:42 left in the half.

The Beavers later led 31-29 after Bilodeau’s basket with 3:43 left. However, Spencer Jones scored seven points during a 11-0 run that gave the Cardinal a nine-point lead. Pope was fouled while shooting from long range with 0.6 seconds left, and he made all three free throws to bring Oregon State within six.

–Field Level Media