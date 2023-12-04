College Basketball News

Houston, BYU 1-2 in NCAA’s first NET rankings release

By on Monday, December 4, 2023
Houston was No. 1 followed by fellow Big 12 member BYU in the NCAA’s first NET rankings release on Monday.

By comparison, BYU (7-0) was ranked No. 19 in last week’s Associated Press poll while Houston (8-0) was sixth.

Per the NCAA, “The NET rankings serve as the primary sorting tool for Division I men’s basketball, they play an important role in establishing a team’s resume.”

Arizona, Creighton and Purdue round out the NET top five. Purdue was No. 1 in last week’s AP poll but a loss at unranked Northwestern bounced the Boilermakers from the top spot.

Baylor, Colorado State, Princeton, UConn and Marquette round out the NET top 10.

The NET ranks all 362 Division I teams, with Siena coming in last.

The rest of the NET Top 25:

11. FAU
12. Alabama
13. Iowa State
14. Cincinnati
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas
17. Tennessee
18. Clemson
19. Oklahoma
20. Ohio State
21. Nevada
22. Indiana State
23. Illinois
24. San Diego Sate
25. Iowa

–Field Level Media

