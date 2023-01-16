Houston No. 1, Duke OUT and Florida Atlantic in! – AP Top 25 rankings

The latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings see Houston returning at No. 1, while Duke has fallen out and Florida Atlantic is in its first AP Top 25 ranking in program history.

The AP Top 25 scores, results and rankings today

Houston returns as the No. 1 team in the college men’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 rankings, while Florida Atlantic earned its first AP Top 25 ranking in program history in the latest release on Monday. Another notable mover this week is mainstay Duke, which fell out for the first time since the 2020-21 season in the latest poll, released Monday.

Houston (17-1) received 34 first-place votes to remain No. 1. Kansas (16-1) is a hair behind the Cougars at No. 2, getting 23 first-place votes. Purdue (16-1) captured three first-place votes at No. 3. Alabama (15-2) remains at No. 4 and UCLA (16-2) jumped two spots to round out the top 5.

But this week’s poll is all about FAU (16-1), which enters the poll at No. 24. The Owls have won 15 in a row since an 80-67 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 11. Read more: No. 4 Alabama looks to maintain hold on SEC vs. Vanderbilt

FAU, tops in the Conference USA standings, took advantage of Saturday’s chaos, when 11 teams in the Top 25 lost. Almost as noteworthy is Duke falling out of the poll. The Blue Devils are just 3-3 in their past six, including a 72-64 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

That propelled the Tigers (15-3) into the rankings at No. 19. Clemson is in first place in the ACC, undefeated in conference play. Gonzaga (16-3), Texas (15-2), Xavier (15-3), Tennessee (14-3) and Virginia (13-3) round out the top 10.

In addition to FAU and Clemson, Baylor is back in this week’s poll at No. 21 and Rutgers (13-5) makes its debut at No. 23. Along with Duke, San Diego State, Missouri and Wisconsin dropped out of this week’s rankings.

Arkansas was the week’s biggest faller, dropping 10 spots to No. 25 after a 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Auburn jumped five spots to No. 16 after a win over Mississippi State.

The rest of the poll: 11. Arizona 12. Iowa State 13. Kansas State 14. TCU 15. UConn 16. Auburn 17. Miami 18. Charleston 19. Clemson 20. Marquette 21. Baylor 22. Providence 23. Rutgers 24. FAU 25. Arkansas –Field Level Media