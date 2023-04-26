houston-rb-alton-mccaskill-iv-enters-transfer-portal

Houston running back Alton McCaskill IV surprised the Cougars by throwing his name into the transfer portal. McCaskill, who missed the 2022 season with a

Houston running back Alton McCaskill IV surprised the Cougars by throwing his name into the transfer portal.

McCaskill, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury, was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2021 after rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen told Fox 26 on Tuesday. “It’s a sad day. I was a little shocked because the kid had a good spring and then all of a sudden, boom — it’s over.”

McCaskill added 21 catches for 113 yards and two scores in 14 games in 2021. He eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against Grambling (114), South Florida (125) and Temple (129) during Houston’s 12-2 season.

–Field Level Media