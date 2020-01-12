Watch Chiefs vs. Texans Live Stream, TV Channel, Follow Live Text Commentary

KANSAS CITY, Sporting Alert – The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will meet in Sunday afternoon’s Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium and you can follow live coverage of what is expected to be an interesting contest.

Game time for this one is scheduled for at 3:05 p.m. ET and CBS will provide the live television broadcast.

After its bye week during last week’s first round of the playoffs games, Kansas City comes into this game well-rested and will be hoping to secure a place in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs are coming into the matchup on very good form, having won six in a row.

Meanwhile, Houston (10-6), coming off last weekend’s overtime 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs matchups, enters this game seeking to build on that momentum against a Chiefs (12-4) side that has an 81.3 percent chance of winning the game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Kansas City s won three out of their last five meetings against the Texans, but suffered a 31-24 defeat in the last meeting in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 13, 2019, and dropped two in the last three in this series.

In the meantime, this matchup will mark the 12th meeting all-time between the two clubs with Kansas City holding a slight 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Both teams come into the game with young and exciting quarterbacks, and according to ESPN Stats and Information, “when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson square off today, it will be the 3rd-youngest combined age between starting QBs in the divisional round or later.”

The last time a quarterback battle was this young happened was in 1985 when Dan Marino took on Bernie Kosar.